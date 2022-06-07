Rapper Trouble Murder Suspect Surrenders to Atlanta Police

Popular Atlanta rapper Trouble was murdered over the weekend ... prompting his accused killer Jamichael Jones to turn himself in after his own mother talked him into it.

Rockdale County Sheriff's Officers say they connected with Jones on the phone and they set up an arrest point in the parking lot of Clayton County hospital. The 33-year-old was denied bond and faces charges of murder, aggravated assault and home invasion.

Play video content

Trouble, whose real name is Mariel Semonte Orr, was found at the Lake St. James Apartments Sunday morning suffering from a gunshot wound -- he was then transported to the hospital where he died.

According to investigators, Trouble was visiting a woman at the Conyers apartment complex when he was shot once in the chest. Police are describing it as a "domestic situation," as Trouble and Jones did not know one another but the woman and Jones have prior history.

Trouble was a beloved, standout figure in the hip hop community, stemming from his 2011 debut mixtape "December 17th" and his outspoken presence on social media that often offered jewels of wisdom.

Trouble was 34.