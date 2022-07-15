NBA YoungBoy Found Not Guilty In Federal Gun Case

NBA YoungBoy has just been found not guilty in his federal gun case.

The verdict, confirmed by both NBA's lawyer Andre Belanger and the U.S. Attorney's Office comes after a 3-day trial ... the jury found him not guilty of a charge of illegal firearms possession over a loaded handgun found in his car last year.

As we reported, LAPD and the feds attempted to pull over a vehicle the rapper was in last March on an outstanding federal warrant.

Play video content MARCH 2021 TMZ.com

The guy apparently didn't give up easily -- a short pursuit went down, but once the car stopped, cops said the rapper bolted on foot. Police set up a perimeter and brought in a K-9 to help find YoungBoy. The gun in question was found in his vehicle.

He was released on a $500K bond from federal prison back in October, but the judge ordered him to sit in home confinement in Utah until his trial date.

fans are surrounding the whole court entrance during nba youngboy’s trial while he waits for the verdict in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/mv6GxQNlCO — Frwontou (@frwontou) July 15, 2022 @frwontou