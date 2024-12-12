Trae Tha Truth Urges Public to Help Find Missing Daughter, Last Seen With Mother

I Got Full Custody But Mother Took Off With Her

Trae Tha Truth seriously needs the public's help and is urging anyone who's seen his missing daughter to contact him immediately.

Parental courts granted the Houston rapper full custody of his 6-year-old daughter ... but he says her mother took the child to whereabouts unknown -- and it's been 4 MONTHS!!!

TMZ Hip Hop linked with the Houston rapper during his recent trip to Cali, where he opened up about his daughter being missing for a good chunk of the year.

Trae tells us he was doing his civic duty -- and being the bigger parent -- when he dropped off Truth for a 2-day visitation with her mother in Houston back in August.

It would be the last time he's seen Truth since ... he says her mother has been moving the child from various homes with assistance from the grandmother and a few others.

Trae says having to endure the child-hunt with primary custody hurts, and says his ex made a slew of "bogus" police charges that didn't stick.

He's also not naive to the fact that if the shoe was on the other foot, he'd be public enemy No. 1, largely because he's male.

The private investigator Trae hired tracked Truth to California but says he was led on a high-speed chase after being spotted ... doesn't sound too safe for the child!!!

Trae is still urging anyone who spots Truth NOT to try to physically take her or agitate the mom. Simply call 911 and the Black & Missing Foundation at 1-877-972-2634.