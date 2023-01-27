Trae Tha Truth Mourns 'Enkyboys' Randy Gonzalez, Plans to Support Legacy

But I'll Be in His Kids' Corner!!!

The TikTok community was dealt a devasting blow this week, with Randy Gonzalez of popular father-son duo Enkyboys dying after a battle with stage-4 colon cancer.

Trae Tha Truth is feeling the loss as well ... having befriended both Randy and Brice over the years and collaborated on several skits.

We caught Trae out in NYC as he attempted to find silver linings in losing his friend.

The Houston rapper said Randy was a "fighter" to the end and also praised him for being brave enough to share his cancer diagnosis with the world back in April 2022.

TMZ broke the story ... Randy passed away on Wednesday morning in hospice, leaving behind his wife Kimberly, 3 children and nearly 16 million followers on social media.

Trae tells us he spoke to Randy's wife following the sad news, and he's in early talks to continue on his legacy.

If there's any silver lining, Trae predicts Randy's children -- especially Brice -- will go on to accomplish big things to make their father proud.