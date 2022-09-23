Dave Chappelle Gifted $25K 'Chappelle Logo' by Trae Tha Truth

Play video content TMZ.com

Trae Tha Truth is making sure Dave Chappelle stays shining during his stand-up gigs -- he just hooked up the GOAT with a diamond and gold rendering of his signature logo!!!

The Houston rapper was recently in L.A. when he surprised the legendary comedian with the custom pendant, straight from famed H-Town jeweler Iceman Nick.

We're told the piece consists of 15 carats of VS quality diamonds and is valued at $25,000. It was intended to be a small gesture -- Trae noted Dave already has everything money can buy, but he picked wisely.

DC was floored when he opened the jewelry box, and admitted he didn't have a logo chain in his collection ... and graciously accepted the chain and pendant combo.

Dave and Trae have been friends for several years ... Trae regularly shows out to support when Dave is touring around the country, as he is now.

Trae has been in a giving mood lately ... his Relief Gang charity recently delivered clean water and supplies to Jackson, Mississippi residents struggling with contaminated water pipes.

In a far less kind gesture ... he helped hand out a certified beatdown to his former rapping partner Z-Ro a couple of weeks back -- but according to Boosie Badazz, J. Prince's mediation skills have been activated to squash that beef.