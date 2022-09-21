Boosie Badazz Says J Prince Might Squash Trae Tha Truth & Z-Ro Beef
Boosie Badazz Hates Trae Tha Truth, Z-Ro Beef Happy J Prince in the Mix!!!
9/21/2022 12:37 PM PT
Boosie Badazz is feeling optimistic about former Houston rap collaborators Trae Tha Truth and Z-Ro potentially settling their feud -- which already got violent -- and all it took was J Prince coming on the scene.
Boosie was recently back in his favorite VladTV hot seat and revealed he'd seen the Trae and Z-Ro fight footage, but didn't have much of a reaction. The Louisiana rapper chalked up the scuffle-up general town bidness, and expressed regret 2 artists he previously worked with came to blows.
He's also happy no one was shot or killed, especially in the aftermath of PnB Rock's murder.
TMZ Hip Hop broke the story ... Z-Ro was jumped by Trae and several others outside an event for 50 Cent's Tycoon Weekend earlier this month after initially denying the altercation took place.
The silver lining, as Boosie sees it, is that Rap-A-Lot Records CEO and Houston OG J Prince was recently "at the table" with Z-Ro ... which typically signals a peace treaty in the works.
Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.
J Prince was instrumental in repairing the relationship between Kanye West and Drake and T.I. and Lil Flip back in the day, so it wouldn't be surprising if he at least got the ABN boys to shake hands again.