Rapper PnB Rock Dead at 30 After Shooting at Roscoe's

Rapper PnB Rock has died after he was shot while eating at Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles with his girlfriend.

The "Selfish" rapper was pronounced dead at an L.A. area hospital Monday, where he was rushed just minutes after the shooting.

TMZ broke the story ... PnB Rock was shot Monday afternoon while dining with his baby mama, IG model Steph Sibounheuang, at Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles restaurant. A source connected to the restaurant tells us the shooter appeared to have targeted PnB in a robbery ... he posted video of himself wearing expensive jewelry earlier in the day.

The suspect is still on the loose. We're told there's surveillance video that may help police identify him.

Play video content Instagram / @pnbrock

PnB Rock moved to L.A. from Philadelphia after signing a record deal with Atlantic Records following his 2014 debut mixtape. His stage name refers to a street corner in the Philly neighborhood where he grew up, Pastorius and Baynton.

Play video content 12/10/19 TMZ.com

In addition to his numerous mixtapes, PnB Rock released two studio albums ... 2017's "Catch These Vibes" and 2019's "TrapStar Turnt PopStar."

PnB Rock is survived by his two daughters, Milan and Xuri, who he shared with Steph.

He was only 30.