Rapper PnB Rock Shot at Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles in Los Angeles

Rapper PnB Rock was shot while dining with his girlfriend at a Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles restaurant ... and video shows him fighting for his life.

The shooting just happened, with restaurant employees in a panic as the rapper lay on the floor. Law enforcement sources say they got a call to the Inglewood location at 1:23 in the afternoon for a call of a shooting victim.

The video shows Rock still moving, but it's possible he may have taken a turn for the worse.

We don't yet have any info on the shooter, but we know PnB was there dining with his girlfriend, Steph, who posted a photo of their meal. A source connected to the restaurant tells TMZ ... it appears the shooter targeted PnB, because no one else was shot or assaulted, and there were plenty of people eating inside the restaurant.

Our source adds it appears the shooter took jewelry off PnB and then fled. PnB had previously posted video of himself wearing several diamond/silver chains.

We're told there's surveillance cameras inside the restaurant, so it may help police apprehend the shooter.

Rock is originally from Philly, but calls L.A. home. He released his debut mixtape in June 2014, and in 2015 signed a record deal with Atlantic Records. In 2016, Rolling Stone named PnB on the list of "10 New Artists You Need to Know."