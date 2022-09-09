Boosie Badazz Rips Trolls, Denies Involvement in Duke the Jeweler's Death

Play video content

Boosie Badazz's is torn up about a Houston jeweler getting killed shortly after they met -- but he's also pissed there's internet chatter he might be involved in the crime ... something he's angrily denying.

No doubt, Boosie's Labor Day weekend visit to H-Town, ended in a tragedy -- the death of Duke the Jeweler. Police sources tell TMZ Hip Hop the 29-year-old died from multiple gunshot wounds, and was pronounced dead Sunday at 11:46 PM.

According to cops, witnesses said they saw 2 unidentified Black male suspects hop out of a black GMC truck, approach Duke on foot and fire several shots in his direction ... before fleeing the parking lot.

Now, here's where Boosie comes into the story -- on Sunday, he actually met with Duke ... who, as it turns out, unwittingly captured his final moments on Instagram.

During the meeting, Duke showed off some jewelry, stacks of cash and Louis Vuitton bags -- and, according to Boosie, Duke got shot shortly after this.

The rapper was pretty emotional when he posted a video during his flight back home ... and spilled all the details he had about the incident.

Boosie says Duke was walking to his car -- after their meeting -- and, in his opinion, the dudes who jumped Duke were trying to rob the jeweler.

Boosie says it was in the distance, but he definitely heard the gunshots.

His posting only stirred up internet trolls who insinuated Boosie might have some involvement in the fatal shooting -- and that prompted him to curse them out.