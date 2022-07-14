Boosie Badazz Rages Out While Cuffed & Detained in Georgia

Play video content TMZ.com

Boosie Badazz ended up in handcuffs during a Georgia traffic stop, which threw him into a rage, and we've obtained the wild body cam footage of the incident.

According to cops, Boosie was the passenger in a black Cadillac SUV on Wednesday morning with a 19-year-old man named De’Shun Lawrence … when they got pulled over for heavy window tint and concealed tags.

Cops claim they smelled marijuana, so they searched the vehicle and found a large bag of cash and a bag of weed ... and that's when they cuffed Boosie and Lawrence and told them to stand on the side of the ride.

It looks like Boosie reached his breaking point while waiting for the cops to finish up, and honestly, if not for the handcuffs … he might have broken something for real!

He barked at the officers, telling them he was only living in rural Georgia to get AWAY from police activity and he was a lover, not a fighter. He then fumed about the nearly 6 years he lost in prison -- before being found innocent -- and promised to raise hell ... be it with his fists, his spit or legit legal action.

Things also took a bizarre turn when he ranted about having 35 women at his house, at that very moment, performing sex acts. Yeah, Boosie was on one!

The intensity finally came down when Lawrence claimed ownership of the weed -- he was cited, and then he and Boosie were released. You can see Boosie’s mood lighten instantly.