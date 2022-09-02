Trae Tha Truth Jumped Z-Ro During 50 Cent Tycoon Weekend, New Footage Shows

Play video content TMZ.com

Z-Ro’s recent scuffle with Trae Tha Truth’s team left a stain on 50 Cent’s Houston Tycoon after the brawl exploded outside a celebrity basketball game ... and footage from the brawl shows TTT was very much involved.

The newly obtained video by TMZ Hip Hop shows the Houston activist delivering blows after previously denying his former friend and collaborator was outnumbered in the fight.

Trae can be seen in the orange ABN shirt as he attacks Z-Ro, and the rest of his team kicks and punches away. Another member of Trae’s team also appears to secure Z-Ro’s gold chain in the melee.

The Houston rapper previously denied outnumbering his former friend in an Instagram PSA, citing his big heart … but the footage tells a different story.

Following the event, Z-Ro spoke to TMZ Hip Hop, detailing how he was tricked into having a conversation on the side of a sprinter van, before being ambushed and assaulted.

The two rappers have a long, rough history ... and the breakup is tearing longtime fans apart.

