TikTok Duo Enkyboys' Father Randy Gonzalez Dead at 35 After Cancer Battle

Randy Gonzalez, the father in the popular TikTok duo Enkyboys, has died ... following a battle with cancer.

A source close to the family tells TMZ, Randy passed Wednesday morning in hospice after his struggles with colon cancer ... a health battle he provided updates about throughout his fight.

Randy broke the news about his condition back in April, telling fans he was diagnosed about 6 months prior, and given 2-3 years to live. He said chemotherapy could extend things a possible 5 more years.

The viral star created a GoFundMe to help pay for his treatments -- after he claimed he was denied at a cancer center at the University of Texas -- stating they didn't take his insurance.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

He and his son, Brice, used their social media platform to spread awareness about colon cancer ... and continued to gain serious popularity from their radiant father-and-son dynamic.

Play video content November 2022 Tik Tok / @enkyboys

Randy gave his followers another update in November, detailing everything he'd gone through in only a few months ... hoping to be a great example in a year's time, "when I beat it."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

For those unaware, Brice landed a spot on NBC's "Lopez vs Lopez" ... cracking audiences up with his hilarious character, Chance.

Randy was only 35.