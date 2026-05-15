Rick Ross Blasts Drake on Instagram Story After Surprise 3-Album Release

Rick Ross is giving Drake's new album a one-star review ... calling it "trash" and claiming anyone who's giving it praises is just glazing Drake.

The rapper took to his Instagram to share his raw thoughts on the release of "Iceman," "Maid of Honour" and "Habibti" ... sharing a clip where he's scrolling through the comments on an IG post about the album and mocking Drake's lyrics.

He sarcastically yells out "bars" over and over again while roasting anyone daring to defend the star ... telling them to stop it. He then tells Drake he's "washed."

Ross later tells fans to reshare the cover for his next album "Set in Stone" ... promising stone will last an eternity while ice has already melted.

As you know ... both artists used to be tight -- collaborating on numerous hits together. However, Ross' loyalty to Kendrick Lamar during the Compton rapper's beef with Drake in 2024 drove a rift between the pair that has quickly turned into an all-out war.

On Drake's new song "Make Them Pay" ... he raps, "Dog, I was aiding Ross with streams before Adin Ross had ever streamed" -- basically saying he's the reason Rick Ross ever blew up.