Drake Freezes Toronto's CN Tower for Surprise 3-Album Release

Drake put Toronto on ice Thursday night ... using his entire hometown as the backdrop for the giant frozen rollout for not one, but THREE new albums. Surprise!!!

The 6 God lit up the city's skyline by freezing the CN Tower with a massive projection-mapping stunt tied to his new album, "Iceman." The special effect reportedly used 75 projectors and played out during Drake's "Iceman Episode 4" live stream Thursday night.

A sea of fans swarmed the base of the tower after rumors spread all day that Drizzy was cooking up another hometown spectacle ... and he delivered.

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During the live stream, Drake cruised around Toronto while previewing tracks from the project before finally revealing the real bombshell -- he wasn't just dropping "Iceman," he was unloading two more albums too: "Maid of Honour" and "Habibti."

Moments after the reveal, fireworks exploded over Toronto's waterfront for 10 minutes while fans packed the downtown core to watch the show unfold in real time.

The whole campaign has been building for weeks. Earlier promos included a giant ice sculpture in downtown Toronto, in which Drake buried a hidden package containing the "Iceman" release date.