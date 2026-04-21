Drake Fans Use Blowtorch to Melt Ice Blocks for Album Release Date, on Video

Play video content Video: Drake Teases Album Drop Frozen in Ice Blocks

Drake just iced out Toronto -- literally -- turning his album rollout into a frozen waiting game ... and fans are already trying to melt the mystery with some pretty extreme measures!

The rapper dropped massive ice blocks outside Toronto's Bond Place Hotel, with the "Iceman" release date supposedly frozen inside ... teasing it on IG Monday with, "Release Date Inside. 81 Bond Street Downtown Toronto."

Play video content Video: Drake Fans Use Blowtorch to Try to Melt Ice Ahead of Album Drop

It’s a slick, outside-the-box move -- ditching digital for a real-life reveal -- but patience isn’t exactly in Drake fans' DNA.

People pulled up with blowtorches and pickaxes trying to speed things up … but yeah, they hardly made a dent.

Weather forecast says the ice should thaw in about a week ... so unless someone cracks it early, the big reveal’s staying on ice till then.