Drake Fans Use Blowtorch to Melt Ice Blocks for Album Release Date, on Video
Drake Fans Fired Up Over Icy Album Tease!!!
Drake just iced out Toronto -- literally -- turning his album rollout into a frozen waiting game ... and fans are already trying to melt the mystery with some pretty extreme measures!
The rapper dropped massive ice blocks outside Toronto's Bond Place Hotel, with the "Iceman" release date supposedly frozen inside ... teasing it on IG Monday with, "Release Date Inside. 81 Bond Street Downtown Toronto."
It’s a slick, outside-the-box move -- ditching digital for a real-life reveal -- but patience isn’t exactly in Drake fans' DNA.
People pulled up with blowtorches and pickaxes trying to speed things up … but yeah, they hardly made a dent.
Weather forecast says the ice should thaw in about a week ... so unless someone cracks it early, the big reveal’s staying on ice till then.
After his last album dropped in 2023, fans were already on thin ice ... and now Drake’s clearly making them lose their chill!