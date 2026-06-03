Megan Thee Stallion's Court Rival Says She Can't Afford to Pay $75K Owed

Milagro "Gramz" Cooper says forcing her to pay Megan Thee Stallion's court judgment now would create a major financial burden ... so she's asking a federal judge to hit pause while she fights the case in a higher court.

According to new court documents obtained by TMZ, Milagro wants to delay payment while she appeals the ruling from the lower court. She argues there are still major issues with the case that should be reviewed.

Play video content Video: Milagro Cooper Talks Jury Verdict, Unsure About How To Come Up With Money Owed TMZ.com

But her biggest argument with this motion centers on money.

Milagro tells the court she's a self-employed media commentator and content creator whose income can fluctuate month to month. She says she does not have substantial liquid assets and lacks the financial resources needed to immediately satisfy the judgment or post a full supersedeas bond.

Play video content Video: Megan thee Stallion Leaves Court Following Defamation Case Win TMZ.com

Milagro says she helps support her household and two minor children, and claims immediate payment would put a strain on her finances. She wants the judge to pause any payment requirements until the appeal is decided.

As we previously reported, a federal jury largely sided with Megan in her lawsuit against Milagro over posts related to Tory Lanez and the aftermath of the rapper's shooting case. The legal battle has continued through a series of post-trial motions and appeals.

The jury awarded Megan $75,000 in damages ... and that's not necessarily the final bill -- under Florida law, Milagro could also be required to pay Megan's attorney fees, potentially pushing the total far beyond that amount.