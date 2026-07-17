GloRilla's Sister Scar Face Woods Wants To Make Amends With Mom, Not Rapper

GloRilla's sister Scar Face Woods is learning the hard way how beef comes with a whole lot of collateral damage ... and now she's looking to make amends with a family member she holds in the highest regard.

TMZ's Towanda Robinson spoke with Scar Face -- AKA BroRilla -- on Thursday ... and she admits she regrets dragging her mom into the explosive tension between her and her famous sister, Glo ... and she's hoping this interview makes the rounds so the two can be on talking terms again.

Mama Rilla is none too pleased about details of her life getting hung out to dry while Glo and Bro air out their own drama ... and Scar Face is genuinely remorseful for doing that.

That said ... GloRilla is still on the s*** list ... because Bro says she has done a whole bunch of "foul" stuff to her ... and judging by what was shared with us here, it sounds real petty.

Bro says her sister has gone to the "lowest extent" while they beef ... and if tomorrow Glo were to reach out to squash the tension, Scar Face would call 911 on her!