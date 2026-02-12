GloRilla's Sister Scar Face Woods Still Beefing With Rapper, But Cashes In

Play video content TMZ.com

GloRilla's sister Scar Face Woods is still beefing with the rapper as they go back and forth over how much Glo is helping to financially support the family ... and the dirty laundry has been good for Scar Face's bottom line.

Scar Face joined us on "TMZ Live" Thursday and told us Glo is breaking off crumbs for their parents ... even though Glo hopped on social media with her parents and they thanked her for buying them things, like a Jaguar for her pops.

Thing is ... Scar Face claims Glo paid their parents $9,000 for the kind words.

When we had Scar Face on last week, she said Glo could make things right with $2,500 flat. Our interview with her went viral and money started pouring in from all corners ... heck, even Tory Lanez chipped in $2,500 flat ... and he's behind bars!!!

All told, Scar Face says generous folks put $30,000 in her pocket ... and she's also parlayed her viral moment into a business ... she's selling merch, including a shirt with a phrase from our very own Charles.

We joked with Scar Face about breaking off a piece for Charles ... and Harvey even told her, "You're welcome." 😆