GloRilla Cheers on NBA Star BF Brandon Ingram At Raptors' Opener

Megan Thee Stallion isn't the only one embracing the new NBA WAG lifestyle! GloRilla is, too ... the rapper, rockin' his jersey number around her neck, was sittin' courtside cheerin' on her man, Brandon Ingram!

The "Typa" star was at State Farm Arena on Wednesday to support the Toronto Raptors in their season opener against the Atlanta Hawks.

GloRilla was front and center as she watched the Raptors forward net 16 points in the team's 138-118 win ... and she was all smiles!

Besides her "natural, cute teeth" poppin', Glo had on a number "3" chain and pendant, Ingram's jersey number.

The romance between GloRilla and Ingram started this summer, when TMZ Sports caught them in a PDA-filled moment at a Cabo nightclub.

After it went viral, GloRilla, 26, and Ingram, 28, went full lovey-dovey on social media, posting several cute couple pics.

They're not the only new NBA-rapper couple ... Meg and Mavericks star Klay Thompson also went IG official this summer, publicly sharing moments from workouts to date nights.

Megan the Stallion taking selfies for fans at halftime of Mavs Spurs pic.twitter.com/CKUm0zYN5e — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) October 23, 2025 @clarencehilljr

Meg -- who recently labeled herself a "boyfriendholic" -- was at KT's game last night as well, with fans snapping videos of her in an American Airlines Center suite. She also took selfies with the crowd.