Megan Thee Stallion Cheers On Boyfriend Klay Thompson At Mavericks Game

Megan Thee Stallion is officially in her NBA WAG era ... the rapper made her courtside debut at the Mavericks' preseason finale in Las Vegas on Wednesday to support her boyfriend, Klay Thompson.

The "Bigger In Texas" spitter was spotted at T-Mobile Arena for Dallas' exhibition tilt vs. the Lakers ... and she had one of the best seats in the house to catch her man do his thing on the hardwood.

Fans were excited to see Meg supporting Klay, including ESPN's like Kendrick Perkins, who applauded the Mavericks star while live on air for getting a girl like her.

"Ay, Klay," Perkins said on the broadcast, "those Texas women, man, they somethin' else!"

This is the first time we've seen the Grammy winner at a Mavs game since she and Thompson got together -- and we're sure it won't be the last.

Megan Thee Stallion at the Dallas Mavericks game tonight in Las Vegas!pic.twitter.com/QVu51ppSCz — Stallion Stats (@MegansStats) October 16, 2025 @MegansStats

Since going public with their relationship earlier this summer, Meg and Thompson have been inseparable. They've flaunted their love all over social media -- sharing PDA-filled moments like fishing trips, couple workouts and mushy red carpet events.

Play video content

In one of Meg's latest posts, she shared a video of herself smothering Thompson with kisses ... proudly calling herself a "boyfriendaholic."