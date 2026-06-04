Victor Ortiz Wants Bare Knuckle Fights With Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford

Play video content Video: Victor Ortiz Calls for Bare Knuckle Bouts With Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford TMZSports.com

Former boxing champ Victor Ortiz is making his Bare Knuckle Boxing debut next month ... and he tells TMZ Sports it would be a dream come true to handle business and then face off with massive names like Terence Crawford and Canelo Alvarez next!!

We ran into the 39-year-old fighter at the Humble Warrior Gym in Beverly Hills on Wednesday ... and he explained why he decided to join forces with BKB ahead of his July 18 bout with Dominic Salcido.

Ortiz said after prayer, a three-week fast, and looking over the offer, God told him it was the move ... and here he is, gearing up for a big night at the Novo in DTLA.

Don't call it a comeback, though -- Ortiz explained he never left combat sports, but feels like boxing has changed dramatically recently ... and all people care about is making millions while protecting undefeated records.

When we asked Ortiz -- who fought superstars like Floyd Mayweather, Marcos Maidana and Andre Berto in the ring -- if there was anyone from that world he'd like to bring over to BKB ... he said, respectfully, Canelo and Bud!!