Jake Paul Looks Good at Party After Anthony Joshua Breaks His Jaw

Jake Paul's may have taken a beating Friday night, but you couldn't tell from looking at him Saturday ... because he seemed ready to party at a big after-party.

The influencer-turned-boxer attended a party thrown by Celebrity Sports Entertainment ... and, he looked like his usual self while walking into the affair -- shaking hands with guests quickly before moving on, not much talking.

JP posed for pics ... putting up his fists like he's already for another fight despite Anthony Joshua knocking him out.

Jake's brother, Logan Paul, was at the invite-only event ... filming an episode of his popular "Impaulsive" podcast during the party.

Renowned celebrity illustrator and painter Robert Prior made live art ... sketching a portrait of Jake ready to throw down in the ring ... while Jake's mom, Pam Stepnick, signed copies of her book, "F*** the Pauls: Written by Their Mother."

While Jake didn't necessarily look worse for wear, he was probably still feeling some sting in his face after Joshua knocked him down twice in the fifth round of Friday's fight before putting him on the canvas for good in the sixth.

After the fight, Paul said, "I'm feeling good. That was fun. I love this sport" ... all while dealing with the aforementioned broken jaw.

Despite breaking his jaw in two places, Jake posted that he's ready to fight again ... challenging Canelo Alvarez to a brawl.