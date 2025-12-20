Jake Paul Summons Canelo Alvarez to Fight Despite Broken Jaw

Jake Paul might have a broken jaw -- but he's already looking for his next fight ... seemingly summoning Canelo Alvarez to the ring after being KO'd by Anthony Joshua Friday night.

Check it out -- the YouTuber turned pro boxer confirmed he's got a double fracture in his jaw from Joshua's punch .... even posting his X-ray to prove it. In the same breath, he stunningly hinted at a match against Alvarez, captioning the pic ... "Double broken jaw. Give me Canelo in 10 days."

Clearly, Paul's not too worried about healing. He even poked fun at the matter from the hospital bed by lip-synching to audio saying ... "I'm a little f***ed up but will you take care of me forever and ever?" His brother, Logan Paul, hopped in on the fun as he stood seriously beside Jake's bed.

We told you all about the fight in Miami -- it was a pretty sloppy face-off, mostly controlled by Joshua, especially in the later rounds. Jake was dropped by Joshua 4 times, finishing him off with several shots in the 6th round.