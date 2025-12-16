Terence Crawford Announces Retirement From Boxing

The No. 1 pound-for-pound boxer in the world is hanging up his gloves -- Terence Crawford just announced his retirement from the sport.

38-year-old Bud shared the news on his Instagram on Tuesday ... saying, "Walking away as a great with nothing else left to prove. #CrawfordERA."

Crawford ends his career with a perfect 42-0 record ... capping it off with a massive win over Canelo Alvarez in September after moving up in weight to secure his third undisputed championship. 41 million people watched the epic showdown and unanimous decision victory on Netflix.

Crawford secured titles in five divisions over the course of his dominance -- ranging from lightweight to super middleweight.

He also had signature wins over Errol Spence Jr, Shawn Porter, Kell Brook, Amir Khan, and more.

There were rumblings Crawford could take on Alvarez again -- or even Jake Paul -- in 2025 ... but he sounds confident in his decision.

"Crawford’s life and career tell the ultimate story of defying the odds, disproving all the doubts and questions of others and the power of self belief at every turn," a press release on the announcement said.