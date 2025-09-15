Terence Crawford Opens Up On Canelo, Says It Wasn't Hardest Fight Of Career

Play video content TMZSports.com

Terence Crawford beat Canelo Alvarez Saturday night in Las Vegas -- and while it was absolutely the biggest fight of his career -- was it the most difficult?!

"I wouldn't say it was the hardest fight of my career, but it was definitely the biggest fight of my career," Bud told Babcock on the TMZ Sports TV show (airs nightly on FS1) on Monday afternoon.

Crawford won the fight relatively comfortably on the scorecards (116-112, 115-113, 115-113) ... in front of 70,482 fans at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, home of the Raiders, and tens of millions of fans on Netflix.

With no guarantee he'll ever step foot in the ring again (more on that in a sec), and peers like Floyd Mayweather, Manny Pacquiao, Oleksandr Usyk, Andre Ward, Canelo, and so on, we asked Bud if he was the greatest of the generation.

"That's a fact. Terence Crawford is the greatest fighter of this generation and one of the all-time greats of the sport of boxing."

On the topic of retirement, we asked Bud -- 42-0 w/ 31 KOs -- if he was content with his career if he never fought again.

"Absolutely. You know, if I was to hang up the gloves right now, I would definitely be content. You know, all my accomplishments and the things that I've done in the sport of boxing. Yeah," TC responded.

Crawford didn't only leave the stadium with a legacy-defining win, he made an insane amount of coin.

We asked him if he planned to buy anything special, and his answer tells you a lot about the man.

"No, I got everything I need. Got everything I need."