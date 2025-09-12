Canelo Alvarez, Terence Crawford Suite Menus Revealed

Canelo Álvarez and Terence Crawford are set to meet in the ring in just over 24 hours ... and TMZ Sports has obtained the menu available for those with the best seats in the house for the fight -- and it will leave your mouth watering!!

The food list -- which was curated by Silver & Black Hospitality -- features a wide range of options for those lucky enough to scoop suites for the biggest matchup of the year at Allegiant Stadium.

For those hanging out in the premium clubs of the stadium, one of the options offered is "The Knockout Stack," which features carved-to-order Berkshire pork porchetta, seasoned arugula, roasted red pepper, lemon caper drizzle and garlic aioli on a ciabatta roll.

Fans of slow-roasted Prime Rib will want to check out another item called "The Heavyweight Cut" ... which also has crispy red potatoes, aged balsamic brussels sprouts and horseradish creme.

There are two menus -- curated by guest chef Kim Canteenwalla -- for the 150-level suite goers to enjoy ... and it's a fight night feast!!

Menu A has Lobster Rolls, carved-to-order Wagyu New York Sliders and for dessert -- a churro.

Menu B has choices ranging from Tuna Tartare Cones, Wagyu beef hotdogs and mini key lime pies for the sweet treat.

Two signature cocktails were also crafted for the big night -- one being "Champion's Punch," a mix of Koloa white rum, fresh lemon sour, pecan bitters, lime and Koloa dark rum.

The other option, "The KO," features Casamigos Blanco, Cointreau, Owen's Chili Watermelon, lemon sour and a Tajín rim.