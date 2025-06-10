Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford To Be Streamed On Netflix

Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford will be just like Jake Paul and Mike Tyson -- at least in one way ... their super fight is going to be streamed on Netflix!!

UFC honcho Dana White -- who is helping promote the fight -- dropped the announcement on his X account on Tuesday ... expressing his excitement to be involved in this event.

"Are you kidding me the first boxing fight I'm going to promote is Canelo vs Crawford," he wrote. "Live on Saturday, September 13, streaming globally on Netflix, two of the GREATEST boxers in the sport will meet in a historic fight from Las Vegas."

Netflix is no stranger to the fight game, as it was the platform that broadcast the Paul vs. Tyson fight last November. Despite viewers experiencing some issues, 60 million households and 108 million viewers tuned in for it ... making it the most-streamed sporting event ever.

Canelo and Crawford were initially slated to throw down on Friday, September 12 at Allegiant Stadium ... but it has since moved a day later for a Saturday fight night.

The date change takes the home of the Raiders out of the running to host the event ... as Allegiant is supposed to host the massive college football showdown between the UNLV Rebels and Idaho State that same day.

Still, wherever it takes place, fans are in for a treat. Alvarez holds a professional record of 63 wins, two losses and two draws. Crawford has a record of 41 wins ... with zero losses to his name.