Jake Paul Announces Boxing Match With Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Jake Paul's got his next opponent lined up -- it's former WBC middleweight champ Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. ... the son of boxing legend Julio Cesar Chavez.

El Gallo shared the big news on Friday ... saying the bout is going down at the Honda Center in Anaheim on June 28.

The match between 28-year-old Paul and JCCJ, 39, will be at cruiserweight ... according to Mike Coppinger.

Paul was most recently close to reaching an agreement with Canelo Alvarez -- but negotiations fell through.

He will now go up against a guy who fought Canelo way back in 2017 ... which ended in a unanimous decision.

JCCJ also competed against Paul's former dance partner Anderson Silva in 2021 ... but unlike the former Disney star, did not leave the ring with a W.

Paul is 11-1 with seven knockouts ... with his lone loss coming to Tommy Fury. His most recent victory was over boxing legend Mike Tyson, which was streamed to tens of millions on Netflix.