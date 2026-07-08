Jeff Jarrett Says Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's Kids Would Hit 'Genetic Lottery'

Play video content Video: Jeff Jarrett Says Taylor and Travis' Kids Will Hit The Genetic Lottery

The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding is now in the rearview mirror ... so what's next for the newlyweds?? If they decide to start a family, the singer's former employer, Jeff Jarrett, tells TMZ Sports those kids will be blessed with the "genetic lottery!!"

The WWE Hall of Famer and the bride go way back -- Swift used to babysit his little ones when she was a teen in Hendersonville, Tennessee ... and he's stayed in touch with the fam over the years, even after she became a global pop star.

That being said, we had to ask one big question when we caught up with Jarrett in NYC this week -- was he at the ceremony at Madison Square Garden?!?!

Well ... he refused to spill. But what he DID say is finding love is "very good for her," and he praised Swift for being a "sweet girl."

Jarrett admitted it's not his business if they decide to make some babies ... but noted Swift's artistry and Kelce's athleticism would result in some incredible children.