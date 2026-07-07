Max Holloway Expects A 'Dangerous' Conor McGregor Despite 5-Year Hiatus

Play video content Video: Max Holloway Says Conor McGregor Remains Dangerous Despite Five-Year Hiatus TMZSports.com

Conor McGregor's last fight was more than five years ago, but Max Holloway doesn't believe in ring rust ... 'cause he tells TMZ Sports he's preparing for a "dangerous" Mystic Mac at UFC 329 on Saturday.

Holloway and McGregor first met in the Octagon way back in 2013 -- a scrap Conor won via unanimous decision. Not only did Holloway think a rematch would've gotten made a lot sooner, he wasn't expecting it to happen with McGregor coming off a lengthy hiatus.

All that being said, Blessed told us he's happy to be the guy to welcome Conor back in the cage ... but that's where the pleasantries end -- 'cause he "can't wait to punch the guy in the face."

Holloway admitted five years off might actually bring out the best version of McGregor ... but he's confident he'll still have his hand raised this time around "in devastating fashion."

A McGregor fight also comes with a significant payday ... but Holloway said he's looking for some bonus money, too -- meaning fans can expect some serious fireworks come Saturday.