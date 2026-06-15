Conor McGregor Filmed Tucker Carlson's ALP Commercial at Childhood Boxing Gym

Conor McGregor went back to where it all started for his latest business venture ... filming a new commercial for Tucker Carlson's ALP nicotine pouch brand ... inside the Dublin boxing club that helped launch his combat sports career ... TMZ has learned.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... ALP's production team traveled to Ireland in May to shoot a campaign with Conor shortly after the former UFC champ was announced as the brand's newest global partner.

The contract is signed, the lines are drawn, and the hostile takeover of big tobacco is officially underway.



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We're told filming took place at Crumlin Boxing Club ... McGregor's childhood gym in Dublin ... where he spent roughly six hours in front of the cameras.

Our sources say Conor arrived in phenomenal shape and incorporated his regular morning workout into the production, giving the crew an authentic look at the training routine that's helped make him one of the biggest names in combat sports.

The shoot comes as ALP gears up for a major international push, with the company recently announcing plans to expand throughout the European Union as part of its broader global growth strategy.

After cameras stopped rolling, the hospitality continued ... we're told Conor treated the entire production crew to dinner at his popular Dublin pub and restaurant, The Black Forge Inn, capping off the day with food and drinks after the lengthy shoot.