Khamzat Chimaev Says He Wants To Box Conor McGregor

Play video content Video: Khamzat Chimaev Expresses Interest in Boxing Conor McGregor TMZSports.com

Khamzat Chimaev has a huge title fight in exactly one week, but the MMA superstar is also interested in taking a detour to the boxing ring ... and he wants to fight Conor McGregor!

TMZ Sports was in SoCal this week for a workout sesh and media event with the 32-year-old middleweight champion ... when Chimaev was asked what currently excited him.

"I don't know, probably it would be Zuffa boxing with Conor. Maybe that. We will just box 12 rounds."

McGregor, of course, has boxed before ... and was part of one of the most commercially successful bouts ever when he faced Floyd Mayweather in August 2017.

Play video content Video: Training TMZSports.com

Khamzat vs. Conor would undoubtedly do huuuuuge numbers ... but don't make the mistake of thinking Chimaev is looking to make a move and switch sports.

He's not.

"I'm not going to move over to the boxing [permanently]," Khamzat clarified, but added it would "be nice" to box Conor, who Chimaev called "one of the best boxers in the UFC."

First things first, Borz is set to fight Sean Strickland in Newark at UFC 328 on Saturday ... and things have gotten INTENSE between the men.

Chimaev was asked about the beef ... and let's just say he gave a very ominous answer.

As part of his preparation for the main event, Khamzat is training with light heavyweight contender Khalil Roundtree, who we also talked to at the gym.

Chimaev started his UFC career at 170 lbs., but now rules the 185 lb. division.

Could he go up to 205, Roundtree's weight class? Khalil says he could, and if he does, it could mean trouble for the rest of the division.

Brendan Allen -- who previously fought Strickland -- was also in the building ... and with the trash talk between KC and SS reaching a fever pitch, BA says the dude is all talk.