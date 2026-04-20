Eye Am Much Better Now!!!

Play video content Video: UFC's Rose Namajunas Shares Gruesome Footage of Silicone Tube Removal From Eye

UFC star Rose Namajunas just shared the most disturbing clip of the week on this lovely Monday afternoon ... showing her getting a silicone tube removed from her eye.

We saw it ... so now you do, too.

Thug -- who underwent surgery after her loss to Natalia Silva at UFC 324 in January -- says she's back to 100% after a recent trip to the doctor ... where he pulled the medical device right from her socket.

"Oh God, that is not what I thought it was gonna be," Namajunas said after the procedure.

Thug said she underwent canalicular tube surgery after getting hit in the eye "a few times" in her bout against Silva ... stating her tube was torn and needed fixing.

Play video content Video: Rose Namajunas Has Eye Surgery Following UFC 324 Loss Instagram / @rosenamajunas

Fast forward to a few hours ago ... and she says she's hopeful eye-pokes are taken more seriously in the future after what she went through.