Rose Namajunas Says She Would Consider Boxing Match

Rose Namajunas Open To Taking Boxing Match ... W/ Eyes On Katie Taylor!

Rose Namajunas has accomplished nearly everything over the course of her career in MMA ... and while she still has eyes on getting back her championship belt -- she tells TMZ Sports she wouldn't mind stepping out of the Octagon and into the boxing ring one day!

We caught up with the fifth-ranked UFC flyweight ahead of her upcoming bout against third-ranked Erin Blanchfield ... and while she is not sleeping on EB -- who is known for her grappling -- Rose believes she is overall the better fighter.

"I feel I'm superior in all areas of MMA," Rose said. "Especially being able to mix it all up, that's what I do best. I'm really looking forward to the challenge. I know she's a tough opponent, so I'm very prepared."

While she's laser-focused on her day job, Rose admitted she's taken other combat sports into consideration.

"I've always enjoyed boxing a lot," she said. "That's something I've been looking at."

Thug Rose even picked up a new follower on Instagram recently ... the current undisputed and lineal lightweight boxing champion of the world, Katie Taylor!

"I was like kind of looking at her a little bit," she said. "It's kind of cool. I was like, 'Maybe it'd be cool to fight her one day!'"

Namajunas vs. Taylor, the next MMA/boxing crossover ... maybe!

