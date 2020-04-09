Rose Namajunas Out of UFC 249 After Family Members Die from COVID-19

Breaking News

Rose Namajunas' manager says the MMA star has pulled out of UFC 249 after 2 family members died from contracting the coronavirus.

Brian Butler-Au issued a statement Thursday spelling out the situation.

"[Rose Namajunas] withdrew from UFC 249 due to 2 deaths in the family related to the Coronavirus. Her hopes are to return to the Octagon as soon as possible, but for now we ask for people to respect their privacy during this time."

27-year-old Rose -- the former UFC Women's Strawweight Champ -- was set to take on Jessica Andrade in the co-main event on April 18th.

It was just this week Dana White announced Rose would be fighting on the card at a secret location.

So far, no word from UFC on who will replace Rose on the card.

Condolences to the entire Namajunas family.