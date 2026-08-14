Geno Auriemma Shuts Down Trans-WNBA Controversy, Says It's A Non-Issue

Geno Auriemma isn't buying the latest culture-war freakout surrounding the WNBA!

The legendary UConn women's basketball coach chopped it up with Babcock this week ... and the Hall of Famer chalked up the trans athlete debate as a manufactured non-story, insisting there's nothing to see.

"Well, not to belittle it at all because I don't mean to because listen, you know, people have a right to their opinion. I get it," Auriemma said. "But why are we making a big issue over an issue that doesn't exist?"

"I don't remember reading where there's transsexual players in the WNBA. I don't remember reading where they were being presented with cases where this is going to happen next week. I don't see an issue. Why are we making it an issue?"

The 12x NCAA National Champ -- who is starring in the upcoming Apple TV series, "The Dynasty: UCONN Huskies" -- didn't stop there.

"We're making it an issue because there's enough people out there that need this to be an issue for their own personal gain," Auriemma said.

Instead, Geno has an idea where fans should focus their attention.

"I think we should talk about the players. We should talk about the teams. We should talk about the incredible young group of players that have come into the league. We should talk about how incredible some of these teams are."

Of course, the debate was recently reignited when Fever star Sophie Cunningham spoke out against biological men in women's sports.

Play video content Video: Ex-NBA'er Enes Kanter Freedom Vows To Play In WNBA Amid Trans Debate

Former longtime NBA big man Enes Kanter Freedom then declared for the 2027 WNBA Draft -- sending both sides of the debate into full-blown frenzy mode.

Will Coach Auriemma's comments quiet the debate?