Michele Tafoya Crushes WNBA Hopeful Royce White In Minnesota Senate Primary

Former NFL sideline reporter Michele Tafoya is one step closer to a seat in the U.S. Senate after winning the Minnesota Republican primary on Tuesday ... dominating the other candidates -- which included WNBA hopeful Royce White.

The ex-NBC employee will now face off against Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan to replace retiring Senator Tina Smith, a Democrat.

The results weren't even close ... with Tafoya earning more than half the votes. Navy SEAL and Marine vet Adam Schwarze finished second.

Tafoya reacted to the big win on X, saying, "Tonight’s results show Minnesotans are ready for a new direction."

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"Together, we will bring common sense back to Washington, fight fraud, hold those responsible accountable, and win in November."

As for White, he is now shifting his focus to running for president and winning MVP of the WNBA after controversially claiming he now identifies as a transgender lesbian.

He also took serious issue with Tafoya's stance on abortion.

"Today we took a DARK turn for the worse," White said. "Minnesota Republicans going Pro Choice? Wow! All of you who voted for Tafoya should be ashamed of yourselves, the ones that didn't should be outraged."