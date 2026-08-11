Enes Kanter Freedom Begins 'Transition' After Declaring For WNBA Draft

Enes Kanter Freedom declared for the WNBA Draft, and now he says he's started to "transition" ... but it's not what you think.

The longtime hooper, shirtless and looking SHREDDED, posted video of a workout sesh, where the 6'10" center is ripping bicep curls ... alongside a caption and musical selection that'll drive his critics crazy.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

"Let 'The Transition' to the @WNBA begin," the 34-year-old wrote. "Rules Are Rules!"

Kanter ended his tweet with "#LetFreedomPlay".

Playing in the background is the song "I Am Woman" by Jae Hall.

The video comes days after the 11-season NBA vet -- who was selected with the 3rd overall pick in the NBA Draft in 2011 -- informed WNBA commish Cathy Engelbert and the W that he intended to play next season.

"Please accept this formal document as my official written notification to the Women's National Basketball Association of my voluntary decision to enter the player pool for the 2027 WNBA Draft," Kanter wrote.

"Consistent with the current league collective bargaining agreement, I am submitting this notice to exercise my draft rights and to affirm that I am at least twenty-two years old and that I have no remaining intercollegiate eligibility, as required by Article XIII, Section 1(b)."

The issue recently became a point of contention after Fever star Sophie Cunningham spoke up, saying she wanted to use her platform to “protect young girls in a locker room, or young girls in sport who shouldn’t have to go against biological men,” igniting a firestorm of debate.

Enter Kanter (and also Royce White, who also says he intends to play in the W).

What happens now? The '27 WNBA Draft isn’t until April, so the league has time -- but the pressure is already on. Freedom is daring them to enforce (or redefine) their own rules.