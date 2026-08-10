Ex-NFL Star Marcellus Wiley's Domestic Violence Case Dropped by Prosecutors

Former NFL star Marcellus Wiley is no longer facing a criminal charge over an alleged domestic violence incident involving his estranged wife, Annemarie Wiley ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, prosecutors in Orange County, Florida, told the court they would not be pursuing the case.

The filing states prosecutors declined to file charges because "testimonial evidence received is not corroborated by any physical or other evidence and is therefore insufficient to obtain a conviction."

In other words, it sounds like prosecutors didn't feel there was enough evidence for an easy conviction.

As TMZ first reported, Annemarie called cops after she claims things got physical inside a Florida hotel room. She told cops Marcellus poked her in the cheek and threatened to kill her.

Marcellus adamantly denied the claims.