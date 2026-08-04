'RHOBH' Annemarie Wiley Says 'Sick Men' Like Emmanuel Acho Shame Abuse Victims

Annemarie Wiley is ripping Emmanuel Acho for calling her "dumb as hell" over how she handled alleged abuse in her marriage ... saying attacks like Acho's are exactly why domestic violence victims stay silent.

The former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star fired back Monday on Instagram ... accusing Acho of spewing "disgusting and disturbing things" about her and her family.

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Annemarie says Acho has no clue what women, mothers and victims endure while trying to protect their children ... or escape situations that seem impossible to leave.

Her blistering post appears aimed at Acho's recent podcast remarks -- where he labeled both Annemarie and her estranged husband -- former NFL star Marcellus Wiley -- "dumb as hell."

Acho questioned why Annemarie married Marcellus in 2014 ... two years after she claims he raped her in.

The former NFL player also wondered why Annemarie publicly praised Marcellus as an incredible man and father in 2024 ... despite now alleging years of domestic violence.

Annemarie didn't name Marcellus in her response ... but said victims often stay, normalize the abuse and hide it until they are "completely broken."

She added men who excuse or enable alleged abusers are the reason women feel terrified and shamed into silence.

As TMZ reported ... Marcellus was arrested for domestic battery over Fourth of July weekend after Annemarie accused him of poking her cheek and threatening to kill her at a Florida hotel.

She later filed for divorce and sought a restraining order ... alleging years of physical and sexual abuse.

Marcellus has adamantly denied abusing or sexually assaulting Annemarie -- calling her claims false.