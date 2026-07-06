‘RHOBH’ Alum Annemarie Wiley's Husband Marcellus Ordered Not to Contact Her After Arrest

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum Annemarie Wiley’s husband, Marcellus Wiley, was ordered not to come near her after he was arrested for domestic violence ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, a Florida judge entered a no-contact order barring Marcellus from contacting Annemarie or coming within 500 feet of her or the home.

The order also instructs Marcellus not to reach out to his wife on social media or have any third party send her messages.

The judge specifically stated Marcellus cannot have any contact with Annemarie -- even if she wants to speak with him -- unless and until the court changes the order.

As TMZ first reported, Marcellus was arrested after Annemarie told cops he got physical with her during July 4th weekend. The reality star claimed her husband poked her in the cheek with his finger and threatened to kill her inside a Florida hotel room.

Annemarie told the police she wanted her husband kicked out of their room due to her fear that he might get physical again. She told cops she planned to divorce him when she returned home to Los Angeles.