Taylor Frankie Paul's Barstool Incident Resurfaces in Ex-Husband's Sole Custody Fight

Taylor Frankie Paul’s infamous barstool-throwing incident is back at the center of a legal battle ... this time in a custody fight with her ex-husband, Tate Paul ... TMZ has learned.

Sources familiar with the court proceedings tell TMZ ... the 2023 incident in which Taylor was captured on video attacking then-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen and throwing a metal barstool that struck her daughter, Indy, is being cited by Tate in court documents he filed Tuesday as part of his bid for sole custody.

Play video content Video: Taylor Frankie Paul Attacks Dakota Mortensen in 2023; Child Was Struck TMZ.com

We're told Tate did not seek sole custody back in 2023 because he says he was never allowed to see the video. According to our sources, Taylor repeatedly told him the barstool never hit Indy, and she also publicly stated on multiple podcasts that the child was not struck. Our sources say Tate only viewed the footage days before TMZ published it.

As you know ... Taylor was arrested following the incident but did not serve jail time.

As TMZ first reported, Tate filed court documents this week seeking a restraining order against Taylor and asking the court to award him sole legal and physical custody of the two children they share.

The court filings are sealed ... but sources familiar with the proceedings tell us Tate relies, in part, on the years-old barstool incident to argue Taylor's conduct raises concerns about the kid’s safety.

TMZ has learned Taylor filed a response opposing Tate's request Wednesday. Sources familiar with the proceedings tell us Taylor's declaration denies the barstool hit Indy and claims the child was out of view, so there was no way to verify the barstool struck her.

We're told the overall theme of the declaration is that Taylor blames Dakota, alleging he's been sharing misinformation with friends ... and leaking details to the press.

A source in TFP's camp tells TMZ ... this all leads back to one person who's trying to inflict as much pain as possible on Taylor, now through recycled events ... Dakota. We’re told this is another move to intimidate and harass because he's hellbent that her season of "The Bachelorette" never makes it to air. Our sources say while that person is worried about his reality TV future ... Taylor is focused on reality.

On Wednesday, Tate's request for a temporary restraining order was denied.