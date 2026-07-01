Taylor Frankie Paul's Mom Slams 'Mormon Wives' Star's Baby Daddy Amid Custody Battle

Taylor Frankie Paul's mom is going to bat for her in her custody battle with her ex, Tate Paul ... blasting Tate for trying to keep Taylor's children away from their mother.

Liann May took a shot at Tate on social media ... saying he knows darn well Taylor's a great mother, and keeping her kids away from her only hurts the children.

Taylor's mama says her grandkids "LOVE their mommy more than anyone or anything in this world."

Liann's post came mere hours after Tate filed a restraining order and asked for sole custody of their children. All filings are under seal, so we don't know what argument Tate's presenting to the court.

A source close to Taylor claims her ex-bf Dakota Mortensen was telling lies about her ... which ultimately convinced Tate to file the docs.

In addition to Tate's filing, Dakota recently called the police and shared concerns about his protective order regarding drop-off and custody of their kid.

Cops were called to Taylor's home over the weekend ... and we're told the D.A. is now dealing with the matter.