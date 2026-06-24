Taylor Frankie Paul's 'Bachelorette' Targeted to Run on ABC Next Month

"The Bachelorette" season starring Taylor Frankie Paul is almost out of Hollywood jail ... and there's an excellent chance it'll air on ABC next month ... TMZ has learned.

Production sources tell TMZ ... the current discussion behind the scenes is for the season to premiere in mid-July -- though final plans are not yet locked.

Our sources say when ABC pulled the season from its schedule, editors working on the series never stopped cutting the episodes ... a sign the network was keeping the door open for a future premiere.

Another source tells us the network has been conducting audience testing to see how they feel about Taylor now ... several months after the controversy that derailed the show's original premiere date.

Play video content Video: Taylor Frankie Paul Attacks Dakota Mortensen in 2023; Child Was Struck TMZ.com

TMZ broke the news ... TFP's season of "The Bachelorette" was pulled back in March after we published an intense video of Taylor and her ex, Dakota Mortensen, having a heated fight where she hurled metal barstools at him.

And that bombshell came after production on her other reality show, "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives," was paused amid concerns over the couple's volatile relationship.

More recently, Taylor's made several social media posts talking about her personal growth and healing since "The Bachelorette" was pulled. Our sources tell us network execs have noticed her attempts to repair her image.

Taylor and Dakota both have restraining orders against one another ... and have been ordered by a Utah judge to try to hash out their custody dispute.