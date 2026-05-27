Taylor Frankie Paul's 'Bachelorette' Men Under 'Bachelor' Consideration

Casting for the next 'Bachelor' is in overdrive ... and among the men under consideration to be the next face of the franchise are contestants from Taylor Frankie Paul's shelved 'Bachelorette' season.

A source with knowledge tells TMZ ... an undisclosed number of guys from TFP's run are definitely being eyed ... and dual auditions are ongoing for both the next leading man -- and his group of would-be singles. The hunt for the next 'Bachelor' leading lad kicked off a few weeks ago.

A production source tells us ... shooting "The Bachelor" Season 30 may be pushed until next Janurary -- it usually shoots in the fall, but nothing is set in stone. Even if production is pushed ... we're told the show is still expected to premiere in early 2027, as previously announced.

As for TFP's 'Bachelorette' season ... just what will happen is anyone's guess after it was pulled amid controversies with Tayor and her ex, Dakota Mortensen, boiling over. But, as we reported ... there is light at the end of the tunnel for her season to air ... as she continues to resolve legal and custody matters.