Jimmy Kimmel Jokes About Trump's Cancelation Outcry, Taylor Frankie Paul at Upfront

Jimmy Kimmel let the jokes fly at Disney's upfront event on Tuesday ... telling the advertisers he was just as surprised to see them as they were him, given all the recent drama with President Trump and the White House.

According to multiple people at the event ... Kimmel also quipped that the only way to get tossed off the air at ABC was to throw a chair at your Mormon boyfriend -- an obvious shot at Taylor Frankie Paul's drama that led to her season of "The Bachelorette" being pulled.

As we reported ... Trump and the First Lady once again pushed for ABC to pull Kimmel from the air for a joke he made about Melania being a widow ... a joke he made days before a suspect opened fire at the White House Correspondents' Dinner. Kimmel clarified his joke was about the couple's age difference.

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