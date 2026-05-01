Play video content Video: Jimmy Kimmel Jokingly Asks President Trump for Ceasefire in Ongoing War ABC

Jimmy Kimmel is continuing his war of words with President Donald Trump ... but this time, the late-night comedian is asking for a ceasefire!

That's right ... Jimmy came out in his opening monologue on Wednesday's episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" asking the 47th president to send a delegation to Pakistan -- or maybe just Hollywood -- to iron out their differences.

The comedian compared his ugly situation with Trump to Trump's war with Iran, pointing to 2 Truth Social posts Trump put out Thursday ... one of them was about how ABC needs to fire the "seriously unfunny Jimmy Kimmel."

And the other showed an A.I. image of a gun-wielding Trump in sunglasses, demanding that Iran get their act together because they won't sign a non-nuclear deal.

Jimmy then joked, "Why am I getting the same threats he's giving to Iran?" Pretty fun stuff, even if the prez doesn't think so. And there's much more, but just watch the clip.

Play video content 4/23/26 Video: Jimmy Kimmel Criticized Over 'Hateful' Monologue ABC