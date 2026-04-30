Celeste Rivas' Parents Investigated, Cleared Over Child Neglect Allegations

Celeste Rivas' parents were investigated over allegations of child neglect and abuse about a year before D4vd allegedly murdered the 14-year-old runaway, but law enforcement found no wrongdoing ... TMZ has learned.

When Celeste went missing from her family home Lake Elsinore, CA ... the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office tells us it opened an investigation that year on April 27. That was a couple weeks after Celeste was reported missing for the second time.

It's unknown who called to complain, but RCSD tells TMZ the person "expressed concern about a juvenile who had run away."

We're told deputies responded and interviewed everyone who was at Celeste's home ... but the investigation found no evidence of child neglect.

Thing is ... RCSD says deputies were unable to interview Celeste, who "had not been located" and therefore "were unable to determine if a crime had occurred."

Celeste's family reported her missing in February and April 2024 -- and, according to prosecutors, Riverside Co. deputies called D4vd on Feb. 17 after finding his number in Celeste's phone records -- and he claimed he had last spoken to her on Feb. 13 or 14, but also told deputies he didn't know she was a minor or missing.

Prosecutors say Celeste returned home to Lake Elsinore 2 days later, and her parents took her phone.

D4vd allegedly got back in contact with Celeste by driving to Lake Elsinore and paying one of her junior high classmates $1,000 to give her a phone he'd bought for her.

A little over a year after her parents were investigated and cleared for child neglect, prosecutors say D4vd ordered Celeste an Uber to driver her from Lake Elsinore to his home in the Hollywood Hills on April 23, 2025 ... and when she arrived at his home, he killed her.