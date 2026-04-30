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D4vd Appears Unfazed in Podcast Interview Days After Celeste's Death, on Video

D4vd Calm and Chatty on Podcast Video ... Days After Alleged Murder

By TMZ Staff
Published
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EERILY CALM
Video: D4vd Appears Calm During Podcast Appearance Days After Celeste’s Death
Zach Sang Show

D4vd appears to be cool, calm, and collected during a podcast appearance ... days after prosecutors claim he murdered Celeste Rivas.

During the singer's interview on the "Zach Sang Show" -- published April 28, 2025 ... 5 days after prosecutors claim Celeste was killed -- he is seen laid back and relaxed as he describes how he pulls inspiration for his music.

In the interview ... D4vd reveals he felt isolated by being homeschooled growing up, forcing him to create fake scenarios in his head, which he would then translate into his music.

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Getty

Specifically with his song "Romantic Homicide," the now 21-year-old singer says he played the track for his mom, who told him it was "too violent" ... however D4vd tells Zach his mom's reaction was -- in his eyes -- the green light he needed in order to release the song.

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Getty

As we previously reported, D4vd -- real name David Burke -- was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14, and unlawful mutilation of human remains ... in connection to the brutal killing of Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

D4vd has pleaded not guilty, and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 26.

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