Celeste Rivas Death Certificate Updated to Say It's Unclear If She Was Pregnant

There are some important updates to the death certificate for Celeste Rivas ... the document now reflects the fact the L.A. County Medical Examiner says she was murdered ... and it's now unknown if she'd been pregnant in the year before she was killed.

TMZ obtained Celeste's new death certificate, and it no longer says she was NOT pregnant ... now that section is marked "U" for unknown.

The new certificate says the cause of death has been corrected from "deferred" to "multiple penetrating injuries" ... and the manner of death is updated from "pending investigation" to "homicide."

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The document was also corrected to say the injury date, hour, place and location are unknown ... and the section stating "Describe how injury occurred (events which resulted in injury)" now says "with object(s)."

D4vd is charged with murdering Celeste, mutilating her body and having sex with her before she turned 14 years old. He's pleaded not guilty.

Celeste's death certificate was first released back in September, a few weeks after her body was found dismembered and decomposing in the trunk of D4vd's Tesla. There was a lot of missing information because the investigation was in its infant stages.